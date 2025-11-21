Menu
Tirumala Laddu Row: SIT questions former TTD chairman YV Subba Reddy

SIT officials questioned Subba Reddy who is also the uncle of former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for nearly seven hours at his residence in Banjara Hills, Hyderabad.
Last Updated : 20 November 2025, 18:49 IST
Published 20 November 2025, 18:49 IST
