<p>Hyderabad: The CBI-led Special Investigation Team (<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/sit">SIT</a>) on Thursday questioned former Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) chairman and YSRCP MP YV Subba Reddy in connection with the ongoing probe into the alleged supply of adulterated ghee used in preparing the famed Tirumala laddu prasadam during his tenure.</p><p>SIT officials questioned Subba Reddy who is also the uncle of former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for nearly seven hours at his residence in Banjara Hills, Hyderabad. The questioning reportedly focused on his role in the procurement of ghee and possible relaxation of tender norms during his time as TTD Board Chairman.</p><p>Officials also referred to statements given earlier by his personal assistant, Chinna Appanna. After the interrogation, SIT officials recorded Subba Reddy's statement and are said to have indicated that he may be called in again if required.</p><p>Sources said the questioning was based on documents and testimonies previously provided by Appanna, former TTD Executive Officer AV Dharma Reddy, and several other senior officials.</p><p>Cow ghee is a key ingredient in preparing Tirumala laddus and other temple prasadams. The daily average requirement is estimated at around 15,000 kilograms. TTD procures ghee in bulk tankers under the Agmark Special Grade label for six-month contracts from three main sources—national dairies (20 lakh kg), dairies within a 1,500 km radius (10 lakh kg), and Andhra Pradesh-based dairies (5 lakh kg).</p><p>The Supreme Court, in October 2024, constituted an independent SIT under the supervision of the CBI Director to investigate the matter after the controversy triggered a major political storm. The five-member SIT includes two CBI officials, two representatives from the Andhra Pradesh government, and one member from the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI).</p><p>The investigation followed revelations made public by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu in 2024, who cited laboratory reports showing traces of foreign fats including animal fat in samples of the ghee supplied to TTD.</p>