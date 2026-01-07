Menu
Suspended BRS MLC Kavitha's resignation accepted by Legislative Council Chairman

Kavitha's resignation was accepted by the Chairman with effect from January 6, a notification issued late on Tuesday by the Council Secretary said.
Last Updated : 07 January 2026, 05:29 IST
