<p>Hyderabad: Telangana Legislative Council Chairman Gutha Sukhender Reddy has accepted the resignation of suspended BRS MLC <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/k-kavitha">K Kavitha</a> from the council membership. </p><p>Kavitha's resignation was accepted by the Chairman with effect from January 6, a notification issued late on Tuesday by the Council Secretary said. </p><p>Kavitha was elected to the LC in 2021 from the Nizamabad Local Authorities' Constituency. She resigned from the MLC post on September 3 last year, but it was not accepted. Speaking in the Council on January 5, she urged the Chairman to accept her resignation. </p>.K Kavitha hits out at BRS, says party's Constitution a 'joke'.<p>During her speech, Kavitha hit out at the party led by her father, K Chandrasekhar Rao, alleging corruption in Telangana during the previous party regime and also called the BRS Constitution a "joke". She also said she was not party to certain "unpopular" decisions during the BRS rule. </p><p>Kavitha was suspended from the BRS in September, 2025 after she accused her cousins and party leaders T Harish Rao and J Santosh Kumar of "tarnishing" her father KCR's image over the Kaleshwaram lift irrigation project built during the BRS regime. </p><p>Since her suspension, she has been focusing on public issues under the banner of Telangana Jagruti, a cultural organisation she heads. Kavitha had also announced in December last year that her political platform would contest the next assembly elections in the state.</p>