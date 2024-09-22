Tirupati laddu row: Sadhguru, Ravi Shankar call for action, say 'devotees should run temples'

Allegations of the presence of 'animal fat' in laddus served at the revered Tirupati temple in Andhra Pradesh as 'prasadam', have sparked a controversy across the country.

After politicians, spiritual leaders have now spoken up on the issue.

Sadhguru and Sri Sri Ravi Shankar have called for "devotees to run the temples" instead of governments.

Sadhguru, the founder of Isha Foundation, took to his X account saying that it is time that temples should be run by devotees.

"Devotees consuming beef tallow in the Temple prasadam is beyond disgusting. This is why Temples should be run by Devotees, not by government administrations. Where there is no Devotion, there shall be no sanctity. Time the Hindu Temples are run by devout Hindus, not by government administration," Sadhguru wrote in his post.