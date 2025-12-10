<p>Tirupati: A devotee from Tamil Nadu has donated Rs 1 crore to Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams’ Sri Venkateswara Pranadana Trust, which offers free medical treatment to poor patients afflicted with life-threatening diseases.</p>.<p>M Sowmya from Erode handed over the demand draft to TTD additional executive officer Ch Venkaiah Chowdary.</p>.<p>“M Sowmya donated Rs 1 crore on Tuesday to the TTD-run Sri Venkateswara Pranadana Trust,” said an official press release from the temple body.</p>.<p>SV Pranadana Trust offers free medical treatment for diseases related to the heart, brain, cancer and others, which otherwise are very expensive procedures.</p>.Tirumala ghee row: Ex TTD chairman Subba Reddy urges SIT to conduct comprehensive probe \n.<p>On Wednesday, the TTD received two car donations valued at Rs 19 lakh.</p>.<p>Arjun Kollikonda from Tirupati donated an electric car worth Rs 10 lakh on behalf of an automobile dealership, while Saravanan Karunakaran from Tamil Nadu donated a car worth Rs 9 lakh, said an official release from the temple body.</p>.<p>Special rituals were performed for the vehicles in front of the Srivari temple, after which the donors handed over the keys to the temple Peishkar Ramakrishna, the release said.</p>.<p>TTD is the official custodian of Sri Venkateswara temple in Tirupati, the richest Hindu shrine in the world.</p>