<p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=spicejet">SpiceJet</a> on Wednesday said it plans to introduce 100 additional daily flights to meet passenger demand during the winter. </p><p>The statement came as the government on Tuesday announced a 10 per cent cut in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=indigo">IndiGo</a>'s winter schedule to help the crisis-hit airline get its operations back to normal and reduce cancellations. </p><p>"As part of this (ramping up operations) effort, we plan to introduce up to 100 additional daily flights during the current winter schedule, subject to regulatory approvals," SpiceJet said in a statement.</p><p>SpiceJet was allowed to operate 224 flights a day or 1,568 flights a week in the current winter schedule. This was 20.89 per cent higher compared to 1,297 flights per week, operated by the carrier during the last winter.</p><p>The airline operated 1,240 flights per week in the summer schedule. </p><p>In the past two months, the airline has added 17 aircraft into active operations through a mix of damp lease and the return of its own aircraft to service.</p><p>"This enhanced fleet availability gives us the operational flexibility to deploy incremental capacity on high-demand routes and improve overall network resilience," the airline said.</p><p>"Our focus in the current schedule period is to add several more aircraft, maximise aircraft utilisation and strengthen connectivity through better planning," SpiceJet said. </p>