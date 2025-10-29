Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiaandhra pradesh

Two die due to cyclone in Andhra Pradesh, precautionary measures minimised losses: CM N Chandrababu Naidu

He appreciated SDRF, police and fire officials for their efforts during the cyclone, especially in clearing uprooted trees and snapped electric lines on a war footing.
Last Updated : 29 October 2025, 09:11 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 29 October 2025, 09:11 IST
India NewsCycloneAndhra PradeshDeathN Chandrababu Naidu

Follow us on :

Follow Us