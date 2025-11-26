Menu
Two killed, three injured as gas tanker explodes in Tirupati

Police said the two workers died of head injuries and are in the process of registering a case.
Last Updated : 26 November 2025, 11:20 IST
Published 26 November 2025, 11:20 IST
