Unrelenting deluge leaves Telugu states devastated amid calls for the declaration of a national calamity

Relief has yet to reach many areas. “It's been two days, and no one has reached out to us from the government. We continue to live amid flood waters. The boats that were deployed to evacuate us have been collecting money from us. Administration has utterly failed,” lamented a person in Andhra Prabha colony in Vijayawada.

Telangana pegged the overall loss at Rs 5,428 crore, while Andhra Pradesh is still assessing the damage. The Eastern Naval Command at Visakhapatnam has deployed Indian Navy aircraft, flood relief teams (FRTs), and diving teams to enhance the humanitarian assistance and disaster relief (HADR) efforts in Andhra Pradesh.

Around four helicopters and one Dornier aircraft for search and rescue (SAR) operations have been deployed as well. So far, 22 stranded people have been rescued, and more than 1,000 kg of food has been airdropped for stranded individuals by the Indian Navy teams. Additional naval assets and rescue teams with requisite gear have been kept on standby to provide assistance, if necessary.

Apart from helicopters, drones for flood relief have been deployed. Marut Drones, a Hyderabad-based drone technology company, has been delivering food, medicines, and drinking water to residents stranded in their homes due to severe flooding in Vijayawada.

In collaboration with the Andhra Pradesh Drone Corporation, Marut is operating under its Drone as a Service division, making 200 deliveries per hour and impacting 4,000 to 5,000 flood-affected individuals. The company has deployed 10 drones for this rescue operation.

“During these challenging times, our drones are making a critical difference by reaching areas that manual aid struggles to access. By providing food, medicines, and essential supplies directly to those in need, we are able to offer timely support and relief where it's most needed. Our technology is proving invaluable in navigating the floodwaters and delivering aid to the affected communities in Vijayawada," said Marut Drones, CEO and Co-Founder Prem Kumar Vislawath.

Meanwhile, the flood threat at the Prakasam Barrage is receding. Water levels have come down to 8.19 lakh cusecs from 11.43 lakh cusecs on Tuesday. Officials have lifted all 70 gates of Prakasam Barrage to discharge water into the sea.

Warns of strict action against erring officials

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy cautioned against the spread of communicable diseases in the flood-affected areas. He instructed the panchayat and municipal authorities to implement cleanliness and sanitation measures, adding that health department officials should make necessary medicines available. An ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakhs will be given to the kin of those who lost their lives due to the heavy rains.

Rs 10,000 per acre of immediate assistance will be provided to the affected farmers; Rs 50,000 will be paid for cattle loss, and Rs 5,000 will be given in case goats and sheep die. The officials of all departments have been asked to be vigilant and coordinate each other.

District collectors have been asked to take disciplinary action against officials who failed to discharge their duties. It is the government's responsibility to support people, and the officials should perform their duties, Reddy said said.

The CM also appealed to the business community, voluntary organisations, and people to come forward and support the victims.

Donations pour in

As both states grappled with flood fury, donations poured in to help in recovery.

The Telangana State Employees Association dedicated a day's worth of salary that comes to around Rs 100 crore to the state government for relief operations. Popular Tollywood actor Jr NTR has also announced Rs 50 lakh each to Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Popular Tollywood director Trivikram Srinivas, producers Naga Vamsi and S Radha Krishna combined announced Rs 50 lakh to both the states, and another actor, Sidhu Jonnalagadda, too, announced Rs 10 lakh. Blockbuster movie Kalki's producer, Vyjayanthi Movies, announced Rs 25 lakh for Andhra Pradesh. Megha Engineering and Infrastructures Limited (MEIL), in collaboration with the Hare Krishna Movement, has initiated a food distribution programme, providing breakfast, lunch, dinner, and water bottles. On Tuesday, it distributed food to 1.35 lakh people at the Indira Gandhi Municipal Stadium in Vijayawada. Breakfast was distributed to 25,000 people, and lunch and dinner were distributed to 1.1 lakh people.

MEIL, in collaboration with the Hare Krishna Movement, will continue the food distribution program for a few more days in Vijayawada and will increase the quantity to serve a larger number of people with breakfast, lunch, dinner, and water bottles.