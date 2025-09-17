<p>New Delhi: Congress president <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Mallikarjun%20Kharge">Mallikarjun Kharge</a> and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Rahul%20Gandhi">Rahul Gandhi</a> extended their greetings to Prime Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Narendra%20Modi">Narendra Modi</a> on his birthday.</p>.<p>Congress chief Kharge, in a post on X, said, "Best wishes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji on his birthday. May he be blessed with good health and long life." In a post on X, Rahul Gandhi said, "Wishing Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji a happy birthday and good health."</p>.Thank you, Narendra: US President Trump dials PM Modi, greets him on birthday.<p>The BJP-run governments at the Centre and states have lined up an array of outreach, welfare, development and awareness programmes, ranging from health camps to cleanliness drives, get-togethers of intellectuals and fairs to promote indigenous products across the country till October 2. </p>