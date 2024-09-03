Vijayawada received 2200% excess rainfall

Hyderabad: The ongoing flood situation in Vijayawada is being attributed to excessive rainfall in the last three days. The NTR Vijayawada district received a cumulative rainfall of 329.7 mm against the normal of 17.1 mm — a whopping 1,828 per cent surplus — between August 31 and September 2. Vijayawada city received a cumulative rainfall of 327.2 mm against the normal of 14.9 mm, a surplus of 2,220 per cent during the same period.
Aggravating the situation, the Budameru stream flowing through Vijayawada city flooded several colonies, forcing nearly two lakh people to take shelter on the terrace or top floor of buildings.
Reviewing the situation, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Monday met with district officials at the collectorate in Vijayawada.
On Naidu's request, the Union government has deployed 10 NDRF teams, 40 power boats, and six helicopters to rescue people from flood-affected regions.
The chief minister visited flood-affected regions in Vijayawada multiple times and supervised distribution of food packets and relief operations. At least three lakh food packets have been distributed across Vijayawada.
Besides excessive rains, encroachments on Budameru stream and Kolleru lake are said to be the main reasons for the deluge. The stream joins Kolleru lake before discharging into the Krishna river.
However, the stream's natural flow has been disrupted due to encroachments, causing the flood water to enter the city. Further, the mouth of Kolleru lake has been narrowed due to encroachments.
The city's drainage system is also inadequate as rainwater is not able to flow out of the city quickly enough.
The Budameru stream has a capacity of 6,500 cusecs, but during floods, it is known to discharge up to 50,000 to 60,000 cusecs. To prevent future flooding, the stream needs to be diverted into the Krishna river without any obstacles, and the Kolleru lake's natural flow needs to be restored.
Khammam worst hit as heavy rains lash Telangana
Normal life has been thrown out of gear in several parts of Telangana due to incessant rains, with Khhammam town bearing the brunt. Several residential areas in the town are under water, reports DH.
Neighbouring Mahbubabad also witnessed flooding. To monitor the situation, the Telangana government has opened a control room. Chief minister
A Revanth Reddy on Monday reviewed the flood situation and said he would write to the Centre to seek immediate assistance.
The reservoirs in Telangana have been receiving copious inflows due to heavy rains in the state over the last three days. According to the state government 16 people have died in rain-related incidents in the state in last two days.