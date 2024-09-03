Vijayawada received 2200% excess rainfall

Normal life has been thrown out of gear in several parts of Telangana due to incessant rains, with Khhammam town bearing the brunt. Several residential areas in the town are under water, reports DH.

Neighbouring Mahbubabad also witnessed flooding. To monitor the situation, the Telangana government has opened a control room. Chief minister

A Revanth Reddy on Monday reviewed the flood situation and said he would write to the Centre to seek immediate assistance.

The reservoirs in Telangana have been receiving copious inflows due to heavy rains in the state over the last three days. According to the state government 16 people have died in rain-related incidents in the state in last two days.