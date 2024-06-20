Anti-Cheating Law: Rules yet to be framed by law ministry, says Dharmendra Pradhan

New Delhi: The law passed by Parliament in February to curb unfair practices in competitive examination has been notified by the government but the rules are yet to be framed by the law ministry, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said on Thursday.

In absence of the rules, it is not clear if the provisions of the Public Examination (Prevention of Unfair Means) Bill, 2024 can be invoked on the accused booked for the alleged irregularities in the NEET investigations and now canceled UG-NET.

“The bill has been notified, and the law ministry is on the job of framing the rules. Very soon, it will come out with stringent Rules, and all these incidents will also give us a new dimension to think with a new approach. This Bill was facilitated a few months back, we did not have a weapon to face these kinds of challenges,” Pradhan told DH on being asked about the status of the law.