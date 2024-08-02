'Anti-people tax': TMC ups the ante over 18% GST on life and medical insurance premiums

Sources said Trinamool is all set to raise the decibel levels in Parliament with its floor leader Derek O'Brien planning to raise the issue in Rajya Sabha on Monday. Already, its MP Saket Gokhale had raised a similar issue on July 29.

In her letter, Mamata said the "highly anti-people" imposition of GST on insurance premium increases the financial burden on common people and this is acting as a deterrent on many individuals from taking new policies or continuing their existing insurance coverage, leaving them vulnerable to unforeseen financial distress.

She said such insurance serves as a vital component of the social safety net, reducing the government's burden in providing direct financial assistance to citizens during such emergencies.

"It is quite obvious that imposing a burden of GST on health and life insurance will put the common people under greater stress and anxiety, and deprive them of the benefit of social security net. We must, at all cost, avoid it," she said.

In Lok Sabha, Bandyopadhyay also urged the government to withdraw the 18% GST on life and health insurance premiums. "This GST is anti-people, it is adversely affecting the people of India. This proposal should be rolled back," he said. Trinamool and DMK MPs walked out of the House, alleging that there was no clarification from the government over the issue.