Row over Jamaat-e-Islami rages on as Kerala minister, MLA take part in functions related to organisation

<p>Thiruvananthapuram: Amidst the CPI(M) leadership in Kerala strongly criticising the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/kerala/bjp-targets-congress-over-its-association-with-jamaat-e-islami-in-kerala-3844082">Congress for accepting the support</a> of Jamaat-e-Islami citing the latter's political ideologies, a minister in the Left Front government and a CPI(M) MLA were found to have attended functions associated with Jamaat-e-Islami.</p><p>While minority affairs minister V Abdurahiman inaugurated a function of Baithuzzakath-Kerala associated with Jamaat-e-Islami in Malappuram the other day, CPI(M) MLA from Aroor in Alappuzha Daleema Jojo attended a function of Kanivu Palliative Care Unit in her constituency. In both the events prominent leaders of Jamaat-e-Islami were also present.</p>.Amit Shah warns of emerging threats in Kerala, questions role of SDPI, Jamaat-e-Islami.<p>The CPI(M) MLA came out with a clarification that being a MLA she needs to support palliative care initiatives and hence she attended the event. She also added that she was invited by those associated with the palliative care unit and not by Jamaat-e-Islami leaders. </p><p>Even as the minister is yet to make any clarification, CPI(M) camps are defending that the event was an act of charity and hence the minister attended it and he also spoke against communalism at the event.</p><p>CPI(M) top leaders including Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan have been strongly criticising the Congress-led UDF for accepting support of Jamaat-e-Islami and its political party Welfare Party of India. CPI(M) alleges that Jamaat-e-Islami's political ideology was to establish Islamic state. </p>