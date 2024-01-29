Army introduces new fitness guidelines to combat declining physical standards

According to sources cited by The Indian Express, the aim of this policy is to bring uniformity in tests and address issues regarding officers' physical health, that is, if someone is "physically unfit or obese during courses, foreign postings, and the rise of lifestyle diseases."

Current standards include quarterly physical activity testing PPT and BPET tests. The Battle Physical Efficiency Test requires participants to run five kilometers, sprint 60 meters, climb a horizontal rope, climbing with a vertical rope, and cross a nine-foot ditch in time allotted dependent on their age.

Adding on, a series of activities, including a 2.4 km run, a 5 meter shuttle, push-ups, chin-ups, sit-ups, and a 100 meter sprint, are part of the Physical Proficiency Test. The swimming test is only administered in locations with facilities.

A 50-meter swimming proficiency exam has been added, along with a 10 km speed march and 32 km route march that will take place every six months in addition to the current quarterly BPET and PPT.

The results are later included in the Annual Confidential Report (ACR).

According to the new regulations, officers holding the rank of Brigadier or higher will preside over the Board of Officers.

Everyone will have to keep an Army Physical Fitness Assessment Card and test results must be turned in within 24 hours.

If an individual does not achieve the required weight and is classified as "overweight," they will receive written counselling and directions to reduce weight, in accordance with the current recommendations, and 30 days will be given for improvement.