Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Army to rejig physical fitness norms, introduce new guidelines even for top officers

So far, officers and men up to the age of 50 had to clear two separate physical tests -- the battle physical efficiency test (BPET) and the physical proficiency test (PPT) every year.
Last Updated : 09 October 2025, 16:39 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 09 October 2025, 16:39 IST
India NewsIndian Army

Follow us on :

Follow Us