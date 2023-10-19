Arrogance of being political master of Congress led to Rahul Gandhi's defeat in Amethi: Smriti Irani

Irani, the Union Minister of Women and Child Development, further said that the alliance of opposition parties today on the national front was one she had fought in Amethi in 2019 when she defeated Rahul Gandhi.

The minister was responding to a query from the audience during the Manorama News Conclave 2023 organised by the Malayalam Manorama group here as to why BJP was unable to win a seat in Kerala and whether she would compete against Gandhi to remedy the same.