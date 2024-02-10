JOIN US
india

Artist A Ramachandran dies from prolonged illness at 89

Last Updated 10 February 2024, 09:14 IST

New Delhi: Renowned artist A Ramachandran died from prolonged illness at his residence here on Saturday. He was 89.

"He was sick for quite some time now and passed away at 9 this morning from medical complications," his son Rahul told PTI.

Details of the last rites will be confirmed later, he added.

Born in 1935 in Attingal, Kerala, Ramachandran was known for his monumental canvases, colourful oils and watercolours.

In 2002, he was elected a Fellow of the Lalit Kala Akademi and received the Padma Bhushan for outstanding service to the nation in 2005.

(Published 10 February 2024, 09:16 IST)
