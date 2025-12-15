<p>Udupi: A youth died after being allegedly assaulted by four people following a heated argument over personal and drinking-related issues near Padukere Circle on Sunday evening. The deceased has been identified as Santosh. </p><p>Following the complaint, the police have detained Darshan (21), from Padukere, Kaushik (21), from Pandeshwara, Ankit (19), and Sujan ( 21), both from Padukere. </p><p>According to the police, Santhosh, along with Sachin, Chetan, Kaushik, Sujan, and Darshan, had attended a party at a bar. Later, they went to Padukere Circle, where they ate and spoke. During the conversation, Darshan, Kaushik, Ankit, and Sujan allegedly spoke ill of Santosh. Later, they allegedly abused him with foul language and assaulted him.</p>.Delhi-Belagavi IndiGo flight carrying Karnataka ministers arrives four hours late due to dense fog in national capital .<p>In the scuffle, Darshan allegedly hit Santosh forcefully on the back of his neck with his hand, while Kaushik assaulted him with his hand. The complainant, Rajat, intervened to stop the fight. Following the assault, Santosh collapsed on the spot. On noticing it, all the accused fled from the scene. The complainant then called Sachin, Chetan, and Prakash, and Santosh was shifted in a car to a hospital in Brahmavar, where doctors examined him and declared him dead on arrival. </p><p> Based on the complaint, Kota Police Station registered a case under Sections 103, 115(2), 352 read with 3(5) of the BNS.</p>