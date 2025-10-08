Menu
Arunachal government bans sale of Coldrif cough syrup

The health department has directed stockists/retailers that the product should not be purchased, sold or stocked for public consumption.
Last Updated : 08 October 2025, 08:12 IST
Published 08 October 2025, 08:12 IST
