Pune police bust illegal arms units in Madhya Pradesh; 36 detained, weapons seized

Officials said that during the operation, carried out jointly with the MP police, 50 furnaces, where weapons were being manufactured illegally, were destroyed.
Last Updated : 23 November 2025, 04:10 IST
Published 23 November 2025, 04:10 IST
