Five held for abduction & gang-rape of 13-year-old girl for 5 days in Arunachal Pradesh

Guwahati: Police in Arunachal Pradesh arrested five youths for allegedly confining and gang raping a 13-year-old girl for five days at Daporijo town in Upper Subansiri district.
Thutan Jamba, SP of Upper Subansiri district told DH on Sunday the accused were arrested based on a complaint lodged recently by brother of the victim who alleged that she was confined for five days at Gandhi Market at Daporijo and gang raped.
The accused, aged between 20 and 30 years, were interrogated during police remand and were remanded to judicial custody, the SP said.
The accused have been identified as Bai Kaji, Tapong Baring, Raju Lomdak, Jepu Leya and Nanesh Nayam.
"The victim was handed over to the family after the medical examination," Jamba said.
The accused has been booked under sections of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) Act, he said.
"All the accused were arrested within 24-hours of registration of the FIR by the victim's brother. All steps are being taken for proper investigation and make sure that the victim gets justice," he said.
Assam teacher booked for forcing teen to watch porn in classroom
Teacher of a government school in South Assam's Karimganj district was booked under Sections of POCSO for allegedly forcing a minor girl student to watch porn inside the classroom.
The family members lodged a FIR on August 12 after the girl told about the incident to her mother. Local residents staged a protest and even destroyed properties on Saturday as the teacher fled.
Police said they launched a search for the accused.
Published 18 August 2024, 14:09 IST