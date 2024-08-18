Five held for abduction & gang-rape of 13-year-old girl for 5 days in Arunachal Pradesh

Guwahati: Police in Arunachal Pradesh arrested five youths for allegedly confining and gang raping a 13-year-old girl for five days at Daporijo town in Upper Subansiri district.

Thutan Jamba, SP of Upper Subansiri district told DH on Sunday the accused were arrested based on a complaint lodged recently by brother of the victim who alleged that she was confined for five days at Gandhi Market at Daporijo and gang raped.

The accused, aged between 20 and 30 years, were interrogated during police remand and were remanded to judicial custody, the SP said.

The accused have been identified as Bai Kaji, Tapong Baring, Raju Lomdak, Jepu Leya and Nanesh Nayam.