Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiaarunachal pradesh

Museum honouring unsung hero who made Tawang part of India inaugurated in Arunachal

The museum was inaugurated virtually by Defence Minster Rajnath Singh on Thursday from Tezpur in Assam as he could not fly to Tawang due to bad weather.
PTI
Last Updated : 03 November 2024, 05:24 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 03 November 2024, 05:24 IST
India NewsRajnath SinghArunachal PradeshtawangTrendingMusuem

Follow us on :

Follow Us