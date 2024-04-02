'Senseless...', MEA hits back at China's attempts to rename places in Arunachal Pradesh

Responding to China's fourth list of 30 new names for places in Arunachal Pradesh, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) labelled the move 'senseless' and rejected the neighbour's claim, news agency ANI reported.

MEA's official spokesperson, Randhir Jaiswal said, "China has persisted with its senseless attempts to rename places in the Indian state of Arunachal Pradesh. We firmly reject such attempts."

Jaiswal said that assigning 'invented names' will not alter Arunachal Pradesh's reality and that it will always be an 'integral and inalienable part of India.'