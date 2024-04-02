'Senseless...', MEA hits back at China's attempts to rename places in Arunachal Pradesh

Responding to China's fourth list of 30 new names for places in Arunachal Pradesh, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) labelled the move 'senseless' and rejected the neighbour's claim, news agency ANI reported.
MEA's official spokesperson, Randhir Jaiswal said, "China has persisted with its senseless attempts to rename places in the Indian state of Arunachal Pradesh. We firmly reject such attempts."
Jaiswal said that assigning 'invented names' will not alter Arunachal Pradesh's reality and that it will always be an 'integral and inalienable part of India.'
On Monday, External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar told ANI that changing the name does not have any effect and that the Indian Army is deployed on the Line of Actual Control.
"If today I change the name of your house, will it become mine? Arunachal Pradesh was, is and will always be a state of India", he said.
