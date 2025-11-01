Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

'Arvind Kejriwal's Sheeshmahal 2.0': BJP shares Chandigarh mansion pic, AAP responds

BJP has claimed that Kejriwal was using government's resources for his personal luxury.
Last Updated : 01 November 2025, 07:48 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 01 November 2025, 07:48 IST
India NewsBJPAAPIndian PoliticsArvind KejriwalChandigarh

Follow us on :

Follow Us