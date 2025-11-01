<p>The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Bhartiya%20Janata%20Party%20tags">Bhartiya Janata Party</a> seems once again coming up with the 'Sheeshmahal' row. The party has recently shared a picture accusing <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Aam%20Aadmi%20Party%20tags">Aam Aadmi Party's</a> Chief <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Arvind%20Kejriwal%20tags">Arvind Kejriwal</a> of having a new and luxury mansion, recalling it a 'Sheeshmahal' in Punjab's Chandigarh.</p><p>BJP's Delhi unit has claimed that Kejriwal is allegedly using government's resources and money of the taxpayers for his personal luxury. It says that he has been allotted a 'luxurious 7-star, two-acre government bungalow' in Chandigarh's Sector 2 from the CM quota, after vacating the Delhi one.</p>.<p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/punjab/sheesh-mahal-being-made-for-arvind-kejriwal-in-punjab-under-cm-bhagwant-manns-quota-bjp-3781625">BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla also alleged that Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann was building a similar house for the former Delhi Chief Minister</a>, even though he is neither an elected MLA nor part of the state government.</p>.No power cuts in Punjab from next year: Arvind Kejriwal.<p>"Kejriwal, who pretends to be a common man, has got another grand Sheesh Mahal built," BJP wrote in a post, while sharing a satellite image of the purported bungalow.</p>.AAP questions Delhi's cloud seeding exercise, alleges 'publicity-driven activity'.<p>Meanwhile, Virendra Sachdeva, BJP's state president has also posted a video message alleging that after the 'Sheesh Mahal' in Delhi, Kejriwal has now built a 'SheeshMahal 2.0' of corruption in Chandigarh. </p><p>"I want to thank Punjab's 'Super CM', Arvind Kejriwal, and I want to ask him, tell me, you are neither a Punjab MLA, nor a minister, nor an MP. So in what capacity did the Punjab government give you this luxurious bungalow?" he wrote.</p>.<p>Responding to the BJP's allegation regarding the same, AAP demanded a proof of the bungalow being allotted to Kejriwal, and accused the BJP of spreading misinformation after being caught over recent pollution topic in Delhi.</p><p>The AAP's Delhi unit responding back to the BJP's post, wrote, "Ever since the Prime Minister's fake Yamuna story was exposed, the BJP seems to have lost its cool. And in its frustration, the BJP these days is faking everything. Fake Yamuna, fake pollution figures, fake claims of rainfall, and now fake 7-star claims."</p>.<p>Furthermore, AAP's national media officer, Anurag Dhanda, replied with a cheeky response to Virendra Sachdeva, pointing out that Chandigarh is controlled by BJP. He said, "Since Chandigarh has a BJP administration, the question is, who approved the map for the mansion then? Who gave the electricity connection? When are you going to demolish it?" </p>