ASEAN cornerstone of India's Act East Policy and its Indo-Pacific vision: EAM Jaishankar

Vientiane (Laos): The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) is the cornerstone of India's Act East Policy and its Indo-Pacific vision, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Friday, as he sought to expand political, economic and security cooperation with the bloc.
Jaishankar is in the Laotian capital to participate in the meetings of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).
In his remarks at the opening session of the ASEAN-India Foreign Ministers Meeting, Jaishankar said that the current political, economic, and security cooperation with ASEAN is India's top priority.
"For India, ASEAN is the cornerstone of its Act India Policy and its Indo-Pacific vision that was thereafter built on it," he said.
"The current political, economic and security cooperation with ASEAN is of the utmost priority so is the people-to-people linkages, that we are constantly seeking to expand," he said.
It is encouraging to note that the India-ASEAN partnership acquires ever more dimensions with each passing day, he said.
"Participated in a productive ASEAN-India Foreign Ministers’ Meeting this morning in Vientiane, Laos," Jaishankar posted on X.
He thanked his Singaporean counterpart Vivian Balakrishnan for co-chairing the meeting.
"Welcome Philippines as the incoming country coordinator. Digital, defence, maritime, connectivity, security, health and traditional medicine and cultural heritage preservation continue to be priority areas for India-ASEAN cooperation," Jaishankar wrote on X.
"Also spoke about the situation in Myanmar, keeping the Sea Lines of Communication open and free, Quad’s outlook on ASEAN & AOIP (ASEAN Outlook on Indo-Pacific) and the conflict in Gaza," he said.
Jaishankar’s visit to Laos is of particular significance that this year marks a decade of India's Act East Policy, which was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the 9th East Asia Summit in 2014, the Ministry of External Affairs said in New Delhi ahead of his visit.
"As we celebrate a decade of the Act East Policy, India values the progress achieved in implementing our comprehensive strategic partnership and the increasing synergy in our outlook for the region," the minister added. The 'Act East Policy' is a diplomatic initiative to promote economic, strategic and cultural relations with the vast Asia-Pacific region at different levels.
India envisages a free, open, inclusive, peaceful, and prosperous Indo-Pacific region, one which is built on a rules-based international order.
The 10 member countries of ASEAN are Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, Brunei, Vietnam, Laos, Myanmar and Cambodia.
Earlier on Friday, Jaishankar met his counterpart from New Zealand, Winston Peters and discussed education, agriculture technology, the Pacific Islands and cricket.
Jaishankar also held meeting with his counterpart from Brunei, Dato Haji Erywan.
The two leaders launched the logo celebrating 40 years of diplomatic relations. "Confident that our warm and friendly ties will prosper further," Jaishankar said.
He also met Laos' Minister of Home Affairs Vilayvong Bouddakham, Minister of Industry and Commerce Malaithong Kommasith, Chairman of Foreign Affairs Committee Sanya Praseuth and Special Envoy Alounkeo Kittikhoun.
"Thank Ambassador Prashant Agrawal for hosting us," Jaishankar said.