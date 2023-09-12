Ashoka University's political data centre board dissolves itself after founder 'forced to leave'

In an open letter, the scientific board said, "TCPD's vibrant and important agenda, under the leadership of founding Director Professor Gilles Verniers, is what attracted each of us to serve on its Scientific Board, and contribute to its intellectual mission. We now write to state our regret that the Centre's founder and director was forced to leave, and that the university did not inform the Centre's scientific board about decisions that affect not only the leadership of the Centre but also its future as an institution".