Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Asian elephant population from India and Sri Lanka facing habitat gridlock due to climate: CMS

Warming, extreme weather events, and shifting water systems are affecting migratory species across the board, altering ranges, shrinking habitats, and threatening ecosystem service delivery.
Last Updated : 03 October 2025, 10:00 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 03 October 2025, 10:00 IST
India NewsClimateSri LankaAsian elephant

Follow us on :

Follow Us