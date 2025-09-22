Five held for moral-policing couple in Bengaluru

<p>Bengaluru: Five people were arrested in Kanakapura on the city outskirts for allegedly moral policing a Hindu man and a Muslim woman and partially shaving their heads in public.</p>.<p>The incident occurred on Saturday in Indiranagar Layout, Bengaluru South district. The arrested are Sheikh Kabeer, Suhail Shariff, Syed Nayaz, and Nawaz Khan. The identity of the fifth accused is unclear.</p>.<p>The woman, Hasina, 34, married for over a decade and mother of a son, separated from her husband six months ago after her relationship with fisherman Mahesh, 42, became public.</p>.Two arrested as they pose as food delivery boys to burgle shops in Bengaluru.<p>On Saturday, Hasina and Mahesh were caught by her relatives, who assaulted them with slippers and tonsured them.</p>.<p>The police reached the scene, brought the situation under control, and arrested the suspects following a complaint by the victims. The suspects were booked under relevant sections of the BNS.</p>.<p>“The two were in a relationship. Unable to bear this, the woman’s family assaulted them and tonsured them. The arrested have been remanded to judicial custody,” said R Sreenivas Gowda, Superintendent of Police, Bengaluru South district.</p>