Two arrested as they pose as food delivery boys to burgle shops in Bengaluru

During interrogation, they admitted to posing as Swiggy delivery executives to survey shops and later returning at night to break locks with cutters and iron rods.
Last Updated : 21 September 2025, 20:20 IST
Published 21 September 2025, 20:20 IST
