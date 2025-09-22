Two arrested as they pose as food delivery boys to burgle shops in Bengaluru

<p>Bengaluru: The Siddapura police arrested two men from Rajasthan who allegedly posed as food delivery executives to identify shops for theft, leading to the seizure of wire coils worth Rs 5 lakh.</p>.<p>The case began with a complaint on August 19 by a shop owner on Jayanagar 1st Block, who found his store ransacked, the door half open, and 80 to 90 wire coils of brands such as Finolex, Anchor, Havells, Polycab and Sudharak missing. The shop’s CCTV DVR had also been stolen.</p>.<p>Based on a tip-off, the police arrested the suspects, Pemaram, 35, and Laxman Ram, 32, near Kempegowdanagar. They were found with the scooter used in the crime.</p>.Head constable among two arrested for robbery in Bengaluru.<p>During interrogation, they admitted to posing as Swiggy delivery executives to survey shops and later returning at night to break locks with cutters and iron rods.</p>.<p>Acting on their disclosure, the police raided their residence and seized 72 coils stashed under the stairs. The police said both are habitual offenders with more than seven cases against them in the city.</p>.<p>They were produced before the 2nd ACJM Court on September 13 and have been remanded in judicial custody. </p>