<p>Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday said his government will implement all schemes that have been announced before the dates of the assembly elections are declared.</p>.<p>He said the government has been focusing on industrial growth of the state, and the selection of Assam to participate in the World Economic Forum's (WEF) annual meet in Davos for the first time by the Centre is a major opportunity in this regard.</p>.<p>"As elections draw closer, political discourse will increase. But amid this political discourse, all schemes that we had announced in our budget will be rolled out by February 20," Sarma said in a Facebook live session.</p>.<p>"Prior to the announcement of the election schedule, we will implement all the schemes we had promised. We will fulfil our responsibilities with all sincerity," he added.</p>.<p>Sarma said providing monetary incentives under different schemes will be completed or see their first phase rollout by mid-February. These include initiatives promoting women and youth entrepreneurship, financial assistance for graduates and research scholars, a one-time grant for tea garden workers, and support for farmer-producer companies.</p>.<p>Similarly, recruitments for government jobs will also be completed by February 10, he said.</p>.<p>The CM said the people of the state will receive "new gifts" next month, with the inauguration of a new bridge over the Brahmaputra in Guwahati, and flyovers in Guwahati, Jorhat and Diphu.</p>.<p>Foundation stones for new infrastructure projects, including the second campus of the state assembly in Dibrugarh, will also be laid, he added.</p>.<p>"Along with the schemes and recruitment, we have also been focusing on industrialisation and projecting the state as an investment-friendly destination," he said.</p>.<p>Sarma said he will be leaving for the Swiss ski resort town of Davos, which hosts the WEF annual meet, on January 19 for a four-day trip, and will be presenting the state's prospects before global industrialists and economists.</p>.<p>"This is a big opportunity for us. If there are positive developments, I hope to share them with you all," he said. </p>