Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiaassam

Assam CM Himanta hands over appointment letters to 385 youths in education, health sectors

At an official function, Sarma said with these new appointments, a total of 125,030 people have been given government jobs since he took office in May 2021.
PTI
Last Updated : 07 October 2024, 10:13 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 07 October 2024, 10:13 IST
India NewsAssamHimanta Biswa Sarma

Follow us on :

Follow Us