Assam CM Himanta threatens legal action against Congress MP over electoral bonds allegation

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday threatened legal action against Congress MP Pradyut Bordoloi for alleging that the state government has signed a memorandum of understanding with a company that gave donation to the BJP via electoral bonds.

"The allegations levelled by Hon'ble MP Shri @pradyutbordoloi is devoid of any facts and are entirely baseless," Sarma posted on X.

Earlier, Bordoloi, the Nagaon MP, had reposted a tweet of a person who alleged that the Assam government had signed an MoU with a firm named Bright Star Investments and shared a donors' list, in which the firm's name figured, along with amounts donated to the BJP.