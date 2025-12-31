<p>Diphu, Assam: A group of people burnt alive a couple in a village in Karbi Anglong district of Assam, suspecting them to be involved in witchcraft, police said on Wednesday.</p>.<p>The incident took place at No 1 Beloguri Munda village in Howraghat area on Tuesday night.</p>.<p>"The miscreants first attacked the couple with sharp weapons inside their house. After that, they burnt the house, and the couple died in the fire," he added.</p>.CM Himanta Biswa Sarma favours three children to every Hindu to counter Muslim growth in Assam.<p>The villagers accused the deceased of practising witchcraft and bringing ill effects to the surrounding area, the official said.</p>.<p>The deceased have been identified as Gardi Birowa (43) and Mira Birowa (33).</p>.<p>Senior police and civil administration officials have reached the site, and started an investigation to nab the culprits.</p>.<p>"The area is under the grip of superstition. People still believe in rumours, leading to sufferings of some," the official said.</p>.<p>Apart from various sections of BNS, witch hunting is a crime according to the law in the state.</p>