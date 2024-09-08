Assam govt to bring law restricting land dealings in select revenue circles: Himanta

Mentioning the amendments already made, he said, "In the last assembly session, we have added a new chapter 12 to an existing Act, which allows the sale of land within a 5-km radius of 'iconic structures' to only people residing there in 1951 or before... this is a secular act for both cultural and religious structures." While the new amendment is being applied in parts of Barpeta and Batadrava and entire Majuli at present, the government will soon write to District Commissioners (DCs) to list iconic structures in their respective districts for such protection, he added.