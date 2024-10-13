Assam hit by 4.2 magnitude earthquake

<p>Guwahati: An earthquake of 4.2 magnitude jolted the north-central part of Assam on Sunday morning, an official bulletin said.</p>.<p>A National Center for Seismology report said the quake was recorded at 7:47 am in Udalguri district on the northern bank of Brahmaputra, at a depth of 15 km.</p>.<p>The exact location of the epicentre of the earthquake is around 105 km north from Guwahati and 48 km west from Tezpur, near the Assam-Arunachal Pradesh border.</p>.Assam's Kaziranga National Park opens for tourists.<p>People in the neighbouring Darrang, Tamulpur, Sonitpur, Kamrup and Biswanath districts also felt the jolt. Kamrup Metropolitan, Morigaon and Nagaon on the southern bank of Brahmaputra too felt the tremor.</p>.<p>The earthquake could be felt in some areas of western Arunachal Pradesh as well as eastern Bhutan, the report said.</p>.<p>There is no immediate report of any injury to anyone or damage to any property.</p>.<p>The Northeastern region falls in the high seismic zone, making earthquakes frequently hit the region.</p>