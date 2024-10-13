Home
Assam hit by 4.2 magnitude earthquake

There is no immediate report of any injury to anyone or damage to any property.
PTI
Last Updated : 13 October 2024, 05:37 IST

Published 13 October 2024, 05:37 IST
India NewsAssamEarthquake

