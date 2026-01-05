<p>Guwahati: An earthquake of 5.1 magnitude jolted the central part of Assam on Monday morning, an official bulletin said.</p>.<p>There is no immediate report of any injury to anyone or damage to any property, officials said.</p>.<p>A National Centre for Seismology report said the quake was recorded at 4.17 am in Morigaon district on the southern bank of Brahmaputra, at a depth of 50 km.</p>.<p>The epicentre of the earthquake was located at a latitude 26.37 N and longitude of 92.29 E in central Assam, it added.</p>.<p>People in the neighbouring Kamrup Metropolitan, Nagaon, East Karbi Anglong, West Karbi Anglong, Hojai, Dima Hasao, Golaghat, Jorhat, Sivasagar, Charaideo, Cachar, Karimganj, Hailakandi, Dhubri, South Salmara-Mankachar and Goalpara districts also felt the jolt.</p>.<p>Darrang, Tamulpur, Sonitpur, Kamrup, Biswanath, Udalguri, Nalbari, Bajali, Barpeta, Baksa, Chirang, Kokrajhar, Bongaigaon and Lakhimpur on the northern bank of Brahmaputra too felt the tremor.</p>.<p>The earthquake could be felt in some areas of central-western Arunachal Pradesh, entire Meghalaya, and several areas of Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura and West Bengal.</p>.<p>Central-eastern Bhutan, parts of China and Bangladesh were also shaken, the report showed.</p>.<p>The tremor forced people to scamper out of their homes to open areas from their sleep.</p>.<p>The northeastern region falls in the high seismic zone, making it earthquake-prone. </p>