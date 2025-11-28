<p>Guwahati: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/content/133383">Assam </a>Cabinet Minister Bimal Borah on Friday urged Speaker Biswajit Daimary to consider setting up a "detention room" within the Assembly complex to prevent suspended legislators from leaving the premises.</p>.<p>The suggestion came soon after Independent MLA Akhil Gogoi was suspended for the duration of the Question Hour for interrupting proceedings.</p>.<p>Borah claimed that suspended members often walk out and share their own account of events with the media.</p>.Himanta preparing fake voters list by adding BJP workers from UP, Bihar: Assam Congress chief Gaurav Gogoi.<p>"Suspended MLAs should not be allowed to leave the Assembly premises as they go out and place their version of what had transpired in the House," Borah told the Speaker.</p>.<p>"There could be a detention room with all facilities, perhaps," he added.</p>.<p>Gogoi, known for his vocal opposition in the House, had also been suspended for a brief period on the first day of the Winter Session on Tuesday after he entered the Well of the House and displayed a poster of singer Zubeen Garg during an adjournment motion on the artiste’s death in Singapore.</p>.<p>Leader of Opposition Debabrata Saikia of the Congress said the Speaker’s office should issue a press statement spelling out the grounds of suspension to prevent any misinterpretation.</p>.<p>Speaker Daimary appealed to all members to maintain decorum and cooperate in the smooth conduct of the proceedings.</p>