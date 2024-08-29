Assam passes bill to reserve sale and purchase of land within 5 kms of 250-year-old structures for 'original inhabitants'

Guwahati: The Assam Assembly on Thursday passed an amendment bill for creation of "heritage belts and blocks" for reserving sale and purchase of land within a five kilometer radius of 250-year-old "iconic structures" for the "original inhabitants" (those who lived there for three generations).
The Assam Land and Revenue Regulation (Second Amendment) Bill, 2024, which was presented on Tuesday, was passed despite some objections by the Opposition parties. The bill amended the Assam Land and Revenue Regulation, 1886.
"The insertion of chapter 12 of the Assam Land and Revenue Regulation, 1886, incorporating provisions for notifying heritage institutions as protected areas, shall go a long way in safeguarding the land rights of the indigenous people, elevate and reinstate the prestige and dignity of heritage institutions, prevent unabated encroachment and protect the socio-cultural and religious identity of such institutions," said a statement of objects of the amendment bill.
Batadrava and Barpeta Xatra, the ancient Vaishnavite monasteries set up by 15th century Vaishnavite cultural icons Srimanta Sankardev and Madhabdev, and the entire island district Majuli, the centre of Vaishanvite culture in Assam, would initially come under the purview of the amended act.
"Gradually, other iconic religious and cultural structures will be included. It is a secular act and is not intended against any particular religion. All 250-year-old temples, monasteries, mosques, churches, gurudwaras and cultural structures across the state can be included," CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said while taking part in discussion on the bill in the Assembly on Thursday.
"Let me make it clear that those who already bought land and are living within the heritage belts and blocks will not be evicted. And if a Muslim family is living there for three generations (75 years), they will be allowed to purchase or sell the land," Sarma said.
Sarma's statment came amid concerns expressed by some opposition MLAs that the bill was intended to prevent the Muslims from buying land near such institutions.
Responding to a claim by AIUDF MLAs that the bill violated provisions of the Constitution, Sarma said, "legal provisions are subject to religious rights and certain conventional practices."
He said another bill would be introduced to regulate sale and purchase of land in areas having 100 per cent ST/ST populations within such scheduled communities.
