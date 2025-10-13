Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiaassam

Assam Police invites eminent personalities to discuss post-mortem report of Zubeen Garg

Speaking to reporters, CID's Special DGP Munna Prasad Gupta said the report "will not be made public" but will be discussed with eminent people.
Last Updated : 13 October 2025, 11:07 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 13 October 2025, 11:07 IST
India NewsAssamZubeen Gargpostmortem

Follow us on :

Follow Us