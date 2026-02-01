Assam to benefit from thrust on Tier-2 & 3 cities, Buddhist Circuit in Union Budget 2026: Officials

<p>Guwahati: Assam is expected to benefit from the Union Budget’s thrust on infrastructure development of Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities, as well as the announcement of Buddhist Circuits, officials said.</p>.<p>The focus on MSMEs will also be advantageous for the state, which has a large number of small and medium enterprises, they said.</p>.<p>Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, in her Budget speech, announced that focus will be on Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities, and even temple-towns, which need modern infrastructure and basic amenities.</p>.<p>With a focus on the ‘Purvodaya’ states and the northeastern region, the Budget has proposed the development of an integrated East Coast Industrial Corridor with a well-connected node at Durgapur in West Bengal.</p>.<p>It also has provision of 4,000 e-buses for the entire region.</p>.<p>The Budget also proposed creation of five tourism destinations in the five ‘Purvodaya’ states.</p>.<p>The proposal for setting up a Buddhist Circuit in the region, including Assam, also features in the Union Budget for 2026-27.</p>.BJP blames Kerala govt for not implementing central projects after Union Budget.<p>“The North-Eastern Region is a civilisational confluence of Theravada and Mahayana/Vajrayana traditions. I propose to launch a scheme for development of Buddhist Circuits in Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim, Assam, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura,” Sitharaman said.</p>.<p>The scheme will cover preservation of temples and monasteries, pilgrimage interpretation centers, connectivity and pilgrim amenities.</p>.<p>It has also been proposed to upgrade the National Mental Health Institutes in Tezpur as a Regional Apex Institution. </p>