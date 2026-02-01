Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
×
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiaassam

Assam to benefit from thrust on Tier-2 & 3 cities, Buddhist Circuit in Union Budget 2026: Officials

The focus on MSMEs will also be advantageous for the state, which has a large number of small and medium enterprises, officials said.
Last Updated : 01 February 2026, 09:48 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 01 February 2026, 09:48 IST
India NewsAssamBuddhistunion budget 2026

Follow us on :

Follow Us