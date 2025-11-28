<p>Guwahati: Congress leader Pawan Khera on Friday alleged that Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma is the most corrupt CM in the history of independent India.</p>.<p>Addressing a press conference, Khera claimed that Sarma knows that the people of Assam will defeat him in the forthcoming assembly polls.</p>.<p>"Hence, he is taking the help of the police to arrest people who oppose him; and the Election Commission, which has directed the conduct of a Special Revision of electoral rolls in the state," he alleged.</p>.<p>"The Special Revision is being conducted in Assam to bring in voters from outside the state and their names are being inserted in the voter list," Khera claimed.</p>.Himanta preparing fake voters list by adding BJP workers from UP, Bihar: Assam Congress chief Gaurav Gogoi.<p>People of Assam want to defeat Sarma in the polls and he knows that very well, the AICC's Media and Publicity Department chairman said.</p>.<p>Assam's people will not tolerate this injustice and corruption and will give a decisive answer in the polls, he said.</p>.<p>He claimed that if Sarma loses power, he will "not be able to survive outside and will be sent where he deserves to be -- in jail". </p>