<p>Residents of areas ajoining the Bannerghatta National Park (BNP) in Bengaluru were gripped under fear on Thursday after a wild Indian Gaur (Bos gaurus) was sighted in the area.</p><p>A video of the incident is going viral on social media in which the wild animal can be seen charging at a scooty parked on the roadside. The scooty flipped over due to the impact of the attack while the gaur retreated to the outskirts. No casualties have been reported in the incident so far.</p><p>According to a <em>Times of India</em> <a href="https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/city/bengaluru/wild-gaur-wrecks-scooter-near-bannerghatta-in-bengaluru-triggers-panic/articleshow/125621202.cms">report</a>, the incident occured near Soppahalli and Doddahagade areas. These areas are prone to leopard and elephant sightings due to their proximity to the Bannerghatta National Park. There are speculations that the gaur also might have strayed out of the park and got violent after not being able to find its way back.</p><p>As per media reports, forest officials were alerted about the incident by locals and they have started gathering information about the animal's movements based on the viral video. </p><p>The officials have advised the locals against venturing out of their houses during early morning and late evening hours due to safety concerns. Patrol teams have been deployed in the area to conduct rescue operation. </p><p>The Bannerghatta National Park has remained in headlines for past few weeks owing to incidents of leopard attacks during safari. </p><p>Recently, a 56-year-old woman was attacked by a leopard while on a non-AC bus, sustaining minor injuries. Following the incident, non-AC bus safari services were halted temporarily at the park.</p>