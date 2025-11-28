Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Watch: Wild gaur spotted near Bannerghatta in Bengaluru

A video of the incident is going viral on social media in which the wild animal can be seen charging at a scooty parked on the roadside.
Last Updated : 28 November 2025, 10:48 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 28 November 2025, 10:48 IST
Bengaluru newsBannerghatta National ParkGaurBannerghatta

Follow us on :

Follow Us