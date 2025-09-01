Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiaassam

Bengali-speaking Hindus most comfortable ever in Assam in last 10 years: Himanta Biswa Sarma

He also claimed that his government has been foiling attempts by Bangladeshis to enter the country illegally.
Last Updated : 01 September 2025, 01:10 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 01 September 2025, 01:10 IST
India NewsAssamHimanta Biswa Sarma

Follow us on :

Follow Us