<p>Guwahati: Emotions poured out across Assam once again as the state observed Zubeen Garg's 53rd birth anniversary on Tuesday, the first since the iconic singer's death in Singapore on September 19.</p><p>Crowds singing Garg's popular musical numbers inside campuses and even in public places with tears in their eyes were all around since morning with most reiterating the demand for punishment to those responsible for the circumstances leading to the iconic singer's sudden death.</p><p>Members of the influential All Assam Students' Union (AASU) took out a human chain protest seeking justice to Garg's family and fans with many raising doubts about the ongoing investigations.</p><p>In what appeared to be a race for political mileage out of the public emotions, ruling BJP and Opposition Congress and other political parties too organised separate events to pay tributes and even questioned each other over who loved and cared more for Garg.</p><p>The BJP organised blood donation camps in 53 separate places across Assam, in which more than 3,000 workers donated blood to pay their tributes. Congress, on the other hand, organised a cultural event in Guwahati, where prominent singers like Joi Baruah, Manas Robin and many others performed. </p><p>Donating blood, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said the party organised the blood donation camp as Zubeen always stood for helping the poor and the needy. "Through this blood donation camp, we are trying to spread the message that we must keep Zubeen's ideals alive forever. Zubeen always helped those in need," Sarma said. </p>.Man arrested in connection with piracy of Zubeen Garg's last film.<p>The CM also reiterated that his government is committed to ensuring justice to Garg's family and fans. He said the Special Investigation Team is preparing to submit the chargesheet in the case by December 10. Sarma said the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Tuesday gave clearance for use of Section 208 of BNSS against the accused. "The MHA's clearance is required for moving ahead with trial if a crime was committed outside the country. It is good that we have got the clearance on Zubeen Garg's birth anniversary," Sarma said. </p><p>Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi, who attended the cultural event, said the party would try to uphold the ideals practiced by Garg. The party also vowed to continue its fight for justice to Zubeen's fans and family. The Opposition parties have been demanding that the investigation be handed over to the CBI. Seven persons have been arrested so far. </p><p>The separate events in the run up to the Assembly elections slated early next year is seen as efforts to reap political mileage out of the public sentiments and outrage over Garg's sudden death.</p>