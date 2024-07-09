Brahmaputra and tributaries below red mark in most places, says Assam CM Himanta

Flooding has been reported from urban areas of Karbi Anglong and Dibrugarh districts, it added.

The toll in this year's flood, landslide and storm rose to 85 with six more deaths reported on Monday.

Altogether 48,124 displaced people are taking shelter in 245 relief camps.

The release said NDRF teams have been deployed at Cachar, Barpeta, Bongaigaon, Dibrugarh and Jorhat for rescue and relief operations.

SDRF, Fire and Emergency Services personnel, police forces and AAPDA Mitra volunteers of ASDMA have been helping the district administrations in flood and storm-affected areas, it added.

As per morning water level observed at Central Water Commission website at 9 am, the Brahmaputra was flowing above the danger level at Neamatighat (Jorhat), Tezpur (Sonitpur), Guwahati (Kamrup) and Dhubri (Dhubri).

Other rivers flowing over the red mark are Burhidihing at Chenimari (Dibrugarh), Dikhou at Sivasagar, Disang at Nanglamuraghat (Sivasagar), Kopili at Dharamtul (Nagaon) and Kushiyara at Karimganj, the ASDMA release said.

The state had received an average rainfall of 6.3 mm on Monday, as per Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) information.

The Regional Meteorological Centre, IMD, at Borjhar has issued ‘watch’ notification for very likely thunderstorm with lightning and heavy rain at isolated places over Kokrajhar, Chirang, Baksa, Udalguri, Nagaon, Karbi Anglong, Sonitpur, Lakhimpur, Dhemaji, Dibrugarh and Tinsukia districts.

Damage to infrastructure, including embankments, roads and bridges, has been reported from different parts of the state.