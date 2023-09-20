Candidate pumping out more cash wins elections in Arunachal Pradesh: CM Pema Khandu

Making a public appeal to end "money culture" in elections, Arunachal Pradesh CM Pema Khandu on Wednesday stated that the candidates pumping out more money wins the elections in the poll-bound state.
“We always complain about corruption. But have we ever thought where it begins? It begins when a voter casts his or her valuable vote in exchange of money. Unfortunately in our state, the candidate who pumps out the most cash, wins the election. This must be stopped,” he said at a function at Yachuli, one of 60 Assembly constituencies in Arunachal Pradesh.
Stating that eligible, capable and honest people are losing out due to "money culture" in elections, Khandu, also a senior BJP leader in the state said, “Where is the time and zest for the representative, who spends crores of rupees to win elections, to think for development. His five years will be spent to recover the spent cash, earn more cash to invest in his next election."
BJP is in power in Arunachal Pradesh at present and Assembly elections in the frontier state is scheduled early next year. Use and demand for money before and during elections has remained a long problem in the Northeastern state.
Khandu made an appeal to youngsters, society leaders, community based organisations and religious leaders to set out against "money culture" so that the next election is fought on clean and impartial grounds and sincere and honest people make it to the Legislative Assembly.
Khandu inaugurated 33 development projects and laid the foundation for 34 projects in Yachuli.