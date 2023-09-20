Candidate pumping out more cash wins elections in Arunachal Pradesh: CM Pema Khandu

Making a public appeal to end "money culture" in elections, Arunachal Pradesh CM Pema Khandu on Wednesday stated that the candidates pumping out more money wins the elections in the poll-bound state.

“We always complain about corruption. But have we ever thought where it begins? It begins when a voter casts his or her valuable vote in exchange of money. Unfortunately in our state, the candidate who pumps out the most cash, wins the election. This must be stopped,” he said at a function at Yachuli, one of 60 Assembly constituencies in Arunachal Pradesh.