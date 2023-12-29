JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiaassam

Pro-talks faction of ULFA signs peace accord with Centre, Assam govt

The hardline faction of the ULFA headed by Paresh Baruah is not part of the agreement.
Last Updated 29 December 2023, 11:54 IST

Follow Us

The pro-talks faction of the United Liberation Front of Asom (ULFA) on Friday signed a peace accord with the central and Assam governments agreeing to shun violence and join the mainstream.

The agreement, signed in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, came after 12 years of unconditional negotiations between the ULFA faction led by Arabinda Rajkhowa and the government, officials said.

The peace pact is expected to end decades old insurgency in Assam.

However, the hardline faction of the ULFA headed by Paresh Baruah is not part of the agreement. Baruah is believed to be residing at a place along the China-Myanmar border.

The ULFA was formed in 1979 with the demand for a "sovereign Assam". Since then, it has been involved in subversive activities that led to the central government declaring it a banned outfit in 1990.

The Rajkhowa faction joined peace talks with the government on September 3, 2011, after an agreement for Suspension of Operations (SoO) was signed between it and central and state governments.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 29 December 2023, 11:54 IST)
India NewsAssamUlfa

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT