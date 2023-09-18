Home
assam

College principal found dead under mysterious circumstances

It is suspected that the principal of Behali Degree College, identified as one Jiban Chandra Nath, died after falling from the first floor of his house in Behali town.
Last Updated 18 September 2023, 15:53 IST

Follow Us

The principal of a college was found dead on Monday under mysterious circumstances at his residence in Biswanath district of Assam, police said.

According to a senior official, it is suspected that the principal of Behali Degree College, Jiban Chandra Nath, died after falling from the first floor of his house in Behali town.

'He had gone for a morning walk and spoke with his neighbours. After that, he returned home and was brushing his teeth. Then, probably he accidentally fell from the first floor while doing some work,' he said.

A toothbrush was found on his body, the official said. Further investigation is underway.

(Published 18 September 2023, 15:53 IST)
India News Assam Crime

