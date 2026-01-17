Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiaassam

Congress disrespected Assam, opened doors for infiltrators: PM Modi

He also alleged that the Congress ensured Assam’s Bodoland remained disconnected from the mainstream.
Last Updated : 17 January 2026, 15:24 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 17 January 2026, 15:24 IST
India NewsAssamNarendra ModiGuwahatiBodo

Follow us on :

Follow Us