Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiaassam

Congress preparing for 2036 Assam assembly polls, conceded 2026, 2031 to BJP: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

Even if the Congress brings somebody from Tamil Nadu and makes them contest in these constituencies, they will win, Sarma claimed.
Last Updated : 18 December 2025, 15:32 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 18 December 2025, 15:32 IST
India NewsBJPCongressAssamIndia PoliticsHimanta Biswa Sarma

Follow us on :

Follow Us